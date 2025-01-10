Bruce DuMont Announces End of ‘Beyond the Beltway’

Bruce DuMont, host of the political talk show Beyond the Beltway, has announced that the program will end production following its broadcast on Sunday, January 19. This marks the conclusion of the show’s 44-year run.

Launched as Inside Politics at Chiacgo’s WBEZ in 1980, DuMont took the show to national public radio syndication in 1991. In 1992, it shifted to commercial radio on WLS-AM. By the mid-1990s, the program was airing on over 50 stations nationwide in markets including Sacramento, Austin, and Boise.

Renamed Beyond the Beltway in 1994, the show would grow to cable television, streaming, and enjoy a run on SiriusXM’s POTUS Channel. DuMont’s most recent flagship is 560 The Answer (WIND-AM) in Elk Grove Village, IL.

In a statement shared on social media, DuMont cited health challenges as the reason for the decision while expressing gratitude to his network of affiliates for their support. He added, “Thank you again for your support over the years. I wish you continued success and good health in the coming year.”