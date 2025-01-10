Laura Sheaffer Steps Into GM Role at Salem Media New York

After a decade of experience in the New York market, Salem Media Group has promoted Laura Sheaffer, formerly General Sales Manager, to the role of General Manager. Sheaffer steps into the position following the retirement of Jerry Crowley.

She will oversee operations of 970 the Answer (WNYM-AM), 570 The Mission (WMCA-AM), and Salem Surround in New York.

Salem Media Group Senior Vice President Jeff Reisman highlighted Sheaffer’s qualifications, saying, “As we worked to fill the big shoes that Jerry Crowley has worn for the past twelve years, Laura’s proven track record, competitive spirit, passion to excel, and ability to bring out the best in people, has earned her this opportunity. Laura’s leadership and strong commitment to Salem’s mission will undoubtedly continue to drive our success in New York.”

Sheaffer said, “I’ve learned from the best and plan to continue to build upon the established momentum for a strong and successful future. It is a privilege to lead such a talented team and deliver quality and impactful programming through our two stations and streaming platforms. The staff, on-air personalities, and clients make it all worth it; I am excited about the journey ahead.”