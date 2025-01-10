OUT NOW: Meet Radio Ink’s Executive of the Year

From a new political and regulatory climate to the incredible opportunities offered by AI, 2025 is here and change is the name of the game! The January issue of Radio Ink is packed with training and inspiration that will get your team, off to a great start!

Here’s what you’ll find inside:

Cover Story: Executive of the Year Raúl Alarcón

2024 was a transformative year for Spanish Broadcasting System as CEO Raúl Alarcón returned to the role of president and the work of managing the company’s day-to-day operations. Our conversation touches on his experience of retaking the helm at the company that he founded with his father, SBS’s digital initiatives, capturing advertising dollars, and his leadership philosophy.

Radio’s Top Digital Sales Professionals

For the second year, Radio Ink honors the managers and account executives who specialize in digital sales. Learn about the 20 honorees and hear what they have to say about the use of AI in sales and sales management, how they introduce digital options to radio advertising clients, and how they (and their teams) stay educated and informed about digital innovations.

A New Year Spelled C-H-A-N-G-E

Radio Ink President & Publisher Deborah Parenti encourages the radio industry to focus on its strengths in what promises to be a year of big changes. On-air radio is unmatched for its ability to provide information, entertainment, and companionship. Radio professionals need to focus on needed changes while respecting the kind of programming that serves local communities.

Smart Selling with AI + Prompts for Integrated Radio & Digital Sales

Columnist Dara Kalvort introduces us to several AI tools that can streamline sales processes and provide you and your team with more time for personal interaction with prospects and clients. Kalvort also provides AI prompts that can help you generate ideas, copy, campaigns, and plans for integrated digital and radio sales.

Plus, the best in training and ideas from Roy Williams, Loyd Ford, Paige Nienaber, and our other regular columnists.

