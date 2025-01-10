FCC Implements 17.41% Fee Hike, Reflecting Inflation

The FCC has implemented a 17.41% increase in its Schedule of Application Fees, reflecting biennial adjustments required under the Communications Act. The adjustments, finalized before the end of 2024, were only released this week.

The updated fee schedule accounts for changes in the Consumer Price Index between April 2021 and April 2024, with fees rounded to the nearest $5 increment as mandated by law. The rulemaking does not address new or pending application fees under other proceedings, focusing solely on CPI adjustments for existing fees.

FCC Chairman-designate Brendan Carr acknowledged the burden the increases may place on broadcasters. Carr stated, “Overall, this means some applications now cost hundreds, or in some cases, thousands of dollars more than they did just a few years ago. It is difficult to support what is ultimately a direct tax increase on startups and other job creators at a time when they are already battling rising costs from inflationary policies.”

“The FCC does not have much of a choice here given the law. So I will be voting to concur.”

The new fees for Commercial AM and FM stations, as well as FM translators, are as follows:

FCC Commercial AM Radio Stations Fee Schedule
Type of Application Fee Amount
New or Major Change, Construction Permit $4,675/application
New or Major Change, Construction Permit $5,350/application
Minor Modification, Construction Permit $1,910/application
New License $755/application
AM Directional Antenna $1,480/application
License Renewal $365/application
License Assignment (2100 Schedule 314 & long form) $1,180/station
License Assignment (2100 Schedule 316 & short form) $500/station
Transfer of Control (2100 Schedule 315 & long form) $1,180/station
Transfer of Control (2100 Schedule 316 & short form) $500/station
Call Sign $190/application
Special Temporary Authority $325/application
Biennial Ownership Report $95/station

 

FCC Commercial FM Radio Stations Fee Schedule
Type of Application Fee Amount
New or Major Change, Construction Permit $3,870/application, if no Auction
New or Major Change, Construction Permit $4,545/application, if Auction (includes Consolidated Long and Short Form Fee)
Minor Modification, Construction Permit $1,485/application
New License $275/application
FM Directional Antenna $705/application
License Renewal $365/application
License Assignment (2100 Schedule 314 & long form) $1,180/station
License Assignment (2100 Schedule 316 & short form) $500/station
Transfer of Control (2100 Schedule 315 & long form) $1,180/station
Transfer of Control (2100 Schedule 316 & short form) $500/station
Call Sign $190/application
Special Temporary Authority $235/application
Petition for Rulemaking for New Community of License $3,735/petition
Biennial Ownership Report $95/station

 

FCC FM Translators Fee Schedule
Type of Application Fee Amount
New or Major Change, Construction Permit $830/application, if no Auction
New or Major Change, Construction Permit $1,505/application, if Auction (includes Consolidated Long and Short Form Fee)
Minor Modification, Construction Permit $235/application
New License $210/application
FM Translator/Booster License Renewal $205/application
FM Translator/Booster Special Temporary Authority $190/application
FM Translator License Assignment $325/station
FM Translator Transfer of Control $325/station
FM Booster, New or Major Change, Construction Permit $830/station
FM Booster, New License $210/application
FM Booster, Special Temporary Authority $190/application

