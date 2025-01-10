FCC Implements 17.41% Fee Hike, Reflecting Inflation

The FCC has implemented a 17.41% increase in its Schedule of Application Fees, reflecting biennial adjustments required under the Communications Act. The adjustments, finalized before the end of 2024, were only released this week.

The updated fee schedule accounts for changes in the Consumer Price Index between April 2021 and April 2024, with fees rounded to the nearest $5 increment as mandated by law. The rulemaking does not address new or pending application fees under other proceedings, focusing solely on CPI adjustments for existing fees.

FCC Chairman-designate Brendan Carr acknowledged the burden the increases may place on broadcasters. Carr stated, “Overall, this means some applications now cost hundreds, or in some cases, thousands of dollars more than they did just a few years ago. It is difficult to support what is ultimately a direct tax increase on startups and other job creators at a time when they are already battling rising costs from inflationary policies.”

“The FCC does not have much of a choice here given the law. So I will be voting to concur.”

The new fees for Commercial AM and FM stations, as well as FM translators, are as follows:

FCC Commercial AM Radio Stations Fee Schedule Type of Application Fee Amount New or Major Change, Construction Permit $4,675/application New or Major Change, Construction Permit $5,350/application Minor Modification, Construction Permit $1,910/application New License $755/application AM Directional Antenna $1,480/application License Renewal $365/application License Assignment (2100 Schedule 314 & long form) $1,180/station License Assignment (2100 Schedule 316 & short form) $500/station Transfer of Control (2100 Schedule 315 & long form) $1,180/station Transfer of Control (2100 Schedule 316 & short form) $500/station Call Sign $190/application Special Temporary Authority $325/application Biennial Ownership Report $95/station

FCC Commercial FM Radio Stations Fee Schedule Type of Application Fee Amount New or Major Change, Construction Permit $3,870/application, if no Auction New or Major Change, Construction Permit $4,545/application, if Auction (includes Consolidated Long and Short Form Fee) Minor Modification, Construction Permit $1,485/application New License $275/application FM Directional Antenna $705/application License Renewal $365/application License Assignment (2100 Schedule 314 & long form) $1,180/station License Assignment (2100 Schedule 316 & short form) $500/station Transfer of Control (2100 Schedule 315 & long form) $1,180/station Transfer of Control (2100 Schedule 316 & short form) $500/station Call Sign $190/application Special Temporary Authority $235/application Petition for Rulemaking for New Community of License $3,735/petition Biennial Ownership Report $95/station

FCC FM Translators Fee Schedule Type of Application Fee Amount New or Major Change, Construction Permit $830/application, if no Auction New or Major Change, Construction Permit $1,505/application, if Auction (includes Consolidated Long and Short Form Fee) Minor Modification, Construction Permit $235/application New License $210/application FM Translator/Booster License Renewal $205/application FM Translator/Booster Special Temporary Authority $190/application FM Translator License Assignment $325/station FM Translator Transfer of Control $325/station FM Booster, New or Major Change, Construction Permit $830/station FM Booster, New License $210/application FM Booster, Special Temporary Authority $190/application