FCC Implements 17.41% Fee Hike, Reflecting Inflation

The FCC has implemented a 17.41% increase in its Schedule of Application Fees, reflecting biennial adjustments required under the Communications Act. The adjustments, finalized before the end of 2024, were only released this week.
The updated fee schedule accounts for changes in the Consumer Price Index between April 2021 and April 2024, with fees rounded to the nearest $5 increment as mandated by law. The rulemaking does not address new or pending application fees under other proceedings, focusing solely on CPI adjustments for existing fees.
FCC Chairman-designate Brendan Carr acknowledged the burden the increases may place on broadcasters. Carr stated, “Overall, this means some applications now cost hundreds, or in some cases, thousands of dollars more than they did just a few years ago. It is difficult to support what is ultimately a direct tax increase on startups and other job creators at a time when they are already battling rising costs from inflationary policies.”
“The FCC does not have much of a choice here given the law. So I will be voting to concur.”
The new fees for Commercial AM and FM stations, as well as FM translators, are as follows:
|Type of Application
|Fee Amount
|New or Major Change, Construction Permit
|$4,675/application
|New or Major Change, Construction Permit
|$5,350/application
|Minor Modification, Construction Permit
|$1,910/application
|New License
|$755/application
|AM Directional Antenna
|$1,480/application
|License Renewal
|$365/application
|License Assignment (2100 Schedule 314 & long form)
|$1,180/station
|License Assignment (2100 Schedule 316 & short form)
|$500/station
|Transfer of Control (2100 Schedule 315 & long form)
|$1,180/station
|Transfer of Control (2100 Schedule 316 & short form)
|$500/station
|Call Sign
|$190/application
|Special Temporary Authority
|$325/application
|Biennial Ownership Report
|$95/station
|Type of Application
|Fee Amount
|New or Major Change, Construction Permit
|$3,870/application, if no Auction
|New or Major Change, Construction Permit
|$4,545/application, if Auction (includes Consolidated Long and Short Form Fee)
|Minor Modification, Construction Permit
|$1,485/application
|New License
|$275/application
|FM Directional Antenna
|$705/application
|License Renewal
|$365/application
|License Assignment (2100 Schedule 314 & long form)
|$1,180/station
|License Assignment (2100 Schedule 316 & short form)
|$500/station
|Transfer of Control (2100 Schedule 315 & long form)
|$1,180/station
|Transfer of Control (2100 Schedule 316 & short form)
|$500/station
|Call Sign
|$190/application
|Special Temporary Authority
|$235/application
|Petition for Rulemaking for New Community of License
|$3,735/petition
|Biennial Ownership Report
|$95/station
|Type of Application
|Fee Amount
|New or Major Change, Construction Permit
|$830/application, if no Auction
|New or Major Change, Construction Permit
|$1,505/application, if Auction (includes Consolidated Long and Short Form Fee)
|Minor Modification, Construction Permit
|$235/application
|New License
|$210/application
|FM Translator/Booster License Renewal
|$205/application
|FM Translator/Booster Special Temporary Authority
|$190/application
|FM Translator License Assignment
|$325/station
|FM Translator Transfer of Control
|$325/station
|FM Booster, New or Major Change, Construction Permit
|$830/station
|FM Booster, New License
|$210/application
|FM Booster, Special Temporary Authority
|$190/application