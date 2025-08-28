Vermont Public Undergoes ‘Heartbreaking’ Layoffs After CPB Cuts

Vermont Public is the latest public radio organization to conduct layoffs as a direct result of the Congressional rescission of federal funds at the behest of the Trump administration. The nonprofit confirmed the 14% workforce reduction on Wednesday.

CEO Vijay Singh said the organization will lose $2 million from its current budget because of the rescission bill, in what he called “a heartbreaking moment.” The station expects to save at least $1.5 million, with additional belt-tightening underway.

Thirteen employees were laid off, one staffer was shifted to part-time, and three vacant positions were either cut or reduced. The layoffs touch nearly every department. Singh said no local programs have been eliminated outright, though some lost staff and a newsroom reporter was laid off.

Vermont Public was formed in 2021 through the merger of Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS. The combined organization employs more than 100 people and has an annual budget of nearly $20 million. Singh became CEO in 2023.

Singh said another round of cuts on this scale is not likely, though he acknowledged that the changes will force the organization to rethink priorities. Executives have taken pay cuts, and further cost-saving measures are being considered. Vermont Public has also relied on reserves in recent years to offset losses.

The layoffs follow similar moves at other public broadcasters, just over a month after Congress voted to rescind more than $1 billion in public media appropriations.

American Public Media Group has cut roughly 6% of its staff, citing a $6 million budget gap tied to rescinded federal funding and reduced state support. The move follows similar layoffs at WFAE and South Dakota Public Broadcasting. The newly merged Rhode Island public media group behind The Public’s Radio and Rhode Island PBS also faces potential layoffs. Staff are being offered voluntary buyouts as the first step.