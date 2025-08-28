Cincinnati Radio Legend Gary Burbank Dead at 84

Gary Burbank, best known for his run on Cincinnati’s 700 WLW, where he ruled the afternoon drive from 1981 until his retirement in December 2007, has died. Over his career, Burbank created a cast of unforgettable on-air characters, including Gilbert Gnarley, Eunice and Bernice, The Right Rev. Deuteronomy Skaggs, and Howlin’ Blind Muddy Slim.

Born Billy Purser in July 1941 in West Tennessee, Burbank began his career in Lake Providence, LA, as “Bill Williams,” later adopting the name “Johnny Apollo” at KUZN in West Monroe.

From there, he worked at WMPS Memphis, WWUN Jackson, and WAKY Louisville, where he officially became Gary Burbank – borrowing the name from radio and television legend Gary Owens of Laugh-In. After stints at WNOE New Orleans, CKLW Detroit/Windsor, WHAS Louisville, and WDAE Tampa, Burbank found his long-term home at WLW in Cincinnati, “The Big One.”

His nationally syndicated commentaries as his “hillbilly” alter ego, Earl Pitts Uhmerikun, ran from 1981 through 2021, cementing his place as one of radio’s most creative and enduring personalities. Close friend Rick Consolo, who oversaw the Earl Pitts network, said, “The radio world will never know a greater and more humble talent.”

Gary Burbank was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2012.

Art Vuolo has compiled a special video tribute.