Spadea’s Back: NJ 101.5 Morning Host Returns After Political Run

Bill Spadea is returning to weekday mornings on Townsquare Media’s New Jersey 101.5 (WKXW) starting Tuesday, September 2, following his unsuccessful run for the Republican nomination for New Jersey governor.

Spadea first joined the station in 2014 and stepped down from the morning slot in January to pursue the campaign. Former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli ultimately secured the GOP nomination in June with 67.8% of the vote.

Spadea said, “I’m excited to be returning to the airwaves with New Jersey 101.5 and the largest audience in the state. Our show has always been about the listeners, and I’m ready to keep amplifying the voices of small business owners, parents, teachers, first responders, nurses, and everyone else committed to digging in and staying in New Jersey.”

Townsquare Media Regional Vice President Brian Lang said, “Bill’s audience and the team at New Jersey 101.5 are looking forward to his return. There’s no doubt he’ll have great stories to share. I also want to thank Eric Scott and the entire morning show team for doing an outstanding job while Bill was away.”

Chief Content Officer Jared Willig added, “Like New Jersey 101.5 itself, Bill Spadea is quintessential New Jersey. We are proud to have his highly influential and hugely entertaining local voice back on our NJ101.5 airwaves, website, podcast, and app.”