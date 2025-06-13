NJ 101.5 Host Bill Spadea Loses GOP Gubernatorial Primary

Nearly six months after stepping down from his role as morning host on Townsquare Media’s New Jersey 101.5 (WKXW) to launch a campaign, Bill Spadea has been defeated in his bid to become the Republican nominee for New Jersey governor.

Former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli secured the nomination for a second time, winning 67.8% of the vote.

Spadea’s loss marks the end of a controversial campaign that began under scrutiny. The longtime media personality officially left the airwaves in late January to comply with FCC and state election guidelines after critics raised concerns that his continued presence on New Jersey 101.5 offered an unfair platform and potential campaign advantage.

The New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission found that while his on-air exposure did provide a political benefit, it declined to take immediate action, allowing his candidacy to move forward.

Spadea leaned into his populist messaging and aligned himself with former President Donald Trump, but struggled to consolidate enough support against Ciattarelli, who had already built name recognition from his 2021 gubernatorial run and secured Trump’s endorsement ahead of the 2025 primary.

As Ciattarelli prepares to face Democratic US Representative Mikie Sherrill in November, Spadea could still impact the election. After a bitter rivalry between the two GOP frontrunners, Spadea has yet to endorse – or reportedly even address – his former opponent, leading some to question whether a rift will hold some Republicans back from the voting booth in November.