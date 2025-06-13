Moore Money, More Syndication: Red Apple Grows Network Again

Moore Money with Steve Moore is the latest addition to Red Apple Audio Networks’ syndication stable. The program, hosted by economist and commentator Steve Moore, currently airs Saturdays for three hours on 77WABC in New York City.

The first hour of the full show is now offered for national broadcast. The program focuses on economic trends, government policy, and personal financial empowerment.

Moore, who has held roles as Senior Economic Advisor to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Chief Economist at The Heritage Foundation, brings decades of experience in policy and media to the program. He is also a former editorial board member of The Wall Street Journal and co-founder of The Club for Growth.

Red Apple Media and 77WABC Owner and CEO John Catsimatidis said, “Steve brings a wealth of knowledge to the topics of money and government. His unique insider’s perspective on how government policies and the economy are intertwined are valuable insights for radio listeners. We’re delighted to offer Moore Money with Steve Moore to radio stations across America.”

“On the Moore Money show, we make the world of economics and finance easy to understand, fun, and entertaining. And it’s all about how listeners can make MORE money,” said host Steve Moore.