Radio and Media Executive Jim Dolan Passes Away at 72

Jim Dolan, a respected broadcaster and strategist whose career spanned radio, cable, and digital media, has passed away. He was 72. Colleagues are remembering him for his mentorship, his steady hand, and his gift for turning chaos into strategy.

Jim began his career in Washington, Baltimore, and San Diego before returning to the Mid-Atlantic to join Nationwide-owned WPOC. He rose through the ranks from Local Sales Manager to General Manager, overseeing three stations. Under his leadership, WPOC earned multiple Country Music Association Large Market Radio awards.

He was recognized by Radio Ink as one of the Best Managers in Radio three years running, served as Chairman of the Baltimore/DC/Delaware Broadcasters Association, and sat on Arbitron’s Advisory Council.

Jim later brought his expertise to cable, serving as Regional Sales Manager at Comcast Spotlight in Baltimore. He also enjoyed a stint as General Sales Manager for Greater Media’s BEN-FM in Philadelphia. He was also an active mentor with the Philadelphia Ad Club.

In 2014, Jim launched Enradius’ Philadelphia metro office, focusing on geo-targeted digital solutions for local advertisers. Most recently, he was developing The Delaware Ad Network and working closely with Bold Gold Media.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Cape Henlopen State Park Fund. A “Celebration of Jim Dolan” will be held Monday, September 8, from 4–7p at Mt. Washington Tavern in Baltimore.