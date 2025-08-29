JVC Broadcasting Brings The Bone to Panama City, Boots 97X

JVC Broadcasting is extending the reach of its Fort Walton Beach rocker 92.1 The Bone (WBON) into Panama City with a simulcast on WYYX’s 97.7 FM. To mark the move, The Bone is stunting ten days of commercial-free music through September 7, with a full talent lineup debuting September 8.

That schedule includes Matt Stone with Wake and Bake Mornings, Ski with The No Repeat Workday, Mary Jo in The Afternoon, Eddie RBG at Night, and Roxy on The 3rd Shift.

The station had been 97X under the previous owner, Magic Broadcasting. JVC purchased Magic’s four-station Panama City cluster in June for $1.25 million.

JVC Broadcasting Owner John Caracciolo said, “92.1 The Bone became a success because we listened to the listeners. They wanted more variety, fewer commercials, and a station that actually feels alive. Bringing The Bone to Panama City Beach wasn’t just a business decision – it was an answer to the audience. The people wanted something different, and now they’ve got it.”

Director of Programming Matt Stone added, “We’ve proven in Fort Walton Beach that creating rock radio for rock music fans works. Listeners are more engaged, they’re passionate, and they’re telling us every day, this is what they’ve been waiting for. We can’t wait to share The Bone with Panama City and Southern Alabama.”

Market Manager John Griffo emphasized, “At The Bone, we keep the focus where it belongs—on the music. That’s why we run limited commercials and feature three daily 92-minute commercial-free blocks. Since the launch in December, our WBON-FM app has thousands of downloads all over the world. This isn’t just another radio station; it’s a movement and now, that movement covers Panama City Beach, too.”