49ers Name Fill-In Broadcast Team During Greg Papa’s Absence

The San Francisco 49ers announced a temporary radio broadcast team to cover games while play-by-play announcer Greg Papa focuses on his health. The KNBR midday host announced on August 1 that he is stepping away after a cancer diagnosis.

Guy Haberman, Justin Allegri, Troy Clardy, Carlos Ramirez, and Jack Smith will rotate as play-by-play announcers with analyst Tim Ryan.

Haberman will serve as the primary fill-in anchor while continuing his Big Ten Network duties. He previously worked with Pac-12 Network, FOX Sports, NBC/Peacock, NBC Sports Bay Area, and 95.7 The Game.

Allegri, current voice of Cal Golden Bears football and men’s basketball, previously called San José State games for 11 years. He has also broadcast San Jose Giants baseball since 2015 and voiced the MLB The Show video game since 2014.

Clardy is the play-by-play broadcaster for Stanford football and basketball. He has called NCAA football for Westwood One since 2023 and covered multiple Pac-12 sports. He has also broadcast NFL games for Compass Media Networks, including Christian McCaffrey’s 49ers debut.

Ramirez hosts 49ers Pre- and Postgame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area. His career includes coverage of the NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, Olympic events, and international soccer. He contributed to the 49ers Spanish Radio Network between 2019 and 2021. Smith, a San Jose native, won the 2025 Jim Nantz Award for collegiate sportscasting. This season, he broadcast Fredericksburg Nationals baseball, the Single-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

Papa shared, “As I fully focus on my treatment and work toward a full recovery, I’m stepping away from my broadcasts but look forward to returning soon. In the meantime, I am handing The Sports Leader broadcast ball to my co-host and friend Greg Silver, and I know he and his guest co-hosts will keep our listeners entertained and informed – and I’ll be among them; I’ll be listening!”