Bay Area Sportscaster Greg Papa Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Greg Papa, Bay Area sports broadcaster and the radio voice of the San Francisco 49ers, has announced he is stepping away from his on-air duties after being diagnosed with cancer. The KNBR midday host shared the news with fans and colleagues on August 1.

“As I fully focus on my treatment and work toward a full recovery, I’m stepping away from my broadcasts but look forward to returning soon,” said Papa. “In the meantime, I am handing The Sports Leader broadcast ball to my co-host and friend Greg Silver, and I know he and his guest co-hosts will keep our listeners entertained and informed—and I’ll be among them; I’ll be listening!”

Papa, a prominent fixture in Bay Area sports media for decades, has served as the voice of the 49ers since 2019 and previously held the same role for the Oakland Raiders. His career has included broadcasting for multiple professional teams, including the San Francisco Giants and Golden State Warriors.

“Thanks to everyone for your prayers and good wishes as I begin this fight,” said Papa. “Go Niners!!”