A New Breeze Blows Through Norfolk, Courtesy of iHeart

iHeartMedia Norfolk has officially launched 105.3 The Breeze (WNOH), a new adult contemporary station, as part of a broader frequency shuffle that moved the company’s Black Information Network programming from 105.3 to 92.1 FM (WHBT), displacing Classic Hip Hop station 92.1 The Beat.

The new lineup features the syndicated Murphy, Sam & Jodi in mornings, and Delilah in evenings. As foreshadowed by their pre-flip tease, The Breeze will also bring 24/7 Christmas music to the coast around the holidays.

iHeart Norfolk Market President Denene Moore said, “We’re excited to bring a fresh, relaxing sound with 105.3 The Breeze. Whether you’re commuting, working, or just taking a break, The Breeze is your new go-to for relaxing favorites and feel-good moments.”

Senior Vice President of Programming David Miller said, “This station is designed to help our community exhale, recharge, and enjoy each moment with calming favorites—whether it’s a weekday wind-down or holiday cheer later this year.”

Murphy, Sam & Jodi co-host Bob Murphy added, “We can’t wait to bring Norfolk listeners a fun, uplifting way to start their day. Our show is all about connection—sharing real-life stories, relatable humor, and content that makes mornings a little brighter.”