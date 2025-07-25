iHeartMedia Norfolk Drops The Beat; Give BIN a New Home

iHeartMedia Norfolk moved its Black Information Network affiliate from 105.3 FM (WNOH) to its new home at 92.1 FM (WHBT), replacing Classic Hip Hop station 92.1 The Beat. 105.3 is now stunting “Christmas in July” ahead of a new format announcement.

The Black Information Network, also known as BIN, is iHeart’s all‑news audio service positioned for Black voices and perspectives.

iHeartMedia Norfolk Market President Denene Moore said, “BIN has become a vital voice in communities across the country, and we’re proud to continue that trusted news and perspective here in Norfolk. This move ensures that our listeners have access to the stories that matter most, told through a lens that reflects their experiences and voices.”