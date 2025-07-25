Bay Area’s KEZR and KBAY Name J. Love Operations Manager

J. Love has been named Operations Manager for Alpha Media’s Bay Area cluster, overseeing programming for Mix 106.5 (KEZR) and Bay Country 94.5 (KBAY) starting August 1. Starting his radio career in San Jose, J. Love has come full circle with this role.

Love has built a resume that has included programming and leadership roles in multiple markets. He has held positions in Greenville, New Orleans, Detroit, Providence, Oxnard, San Francisco, Reno, and, most recently, Las Vegas at Mix 94.1 (KMXB).

He is a past Radio Ink African American Future Leaders honoree.

Alpha Media San Jose Market Manager David Drutz said, “We’re thrilled to welcome J. Love back to San Jose. His energy, creativity, and track record of success make him the perfect fit to guide the next chapter of Mix and Bay Country.”

J. Love shared, “I’m incredibly grateful to both the Connoisseur and Alpha leadership for trusting me with this opportunity. I’m ready to hit the ground running — I’m here to elevate these brands in ways that connect, inspire, and resonate locally.”