iHeartMedia’s BIN and Obama Foundation Launch Partnership

iHeartMedia’s Black Information Network has entered a multi-year collaboration with The Obama Foundation aimed at deepening youth engagement and civic participation. The effort will focus on elevating stories and programs that promote awareness and community impact, including the foundation’s Leaders Program.

Other initiatives incorporated include My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, Girls Opportunity Alliance, and Obama Foundation Scholars, with integration into BIN’s editorial content, extending their reach through fact-based, culturally resonant storytelling designed to inform and mobilize Black audiences.

The initiative marks the first formal partnership of its kind for BIN, aligning its 24/7 audio news service with the foundation’s mission to cultivate community leadership and social equity.

As part of the collaboration, BIN will also highlight the work of grassroots leaders and amplify messaging around democracy and equity in the lead-up to the 2026 opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. The network plans to share content on President Obama’s legacy, with a special emphasis on his South Side roots and community-building initiatives connected to the Center.

BIN President Tony Coles stated, “This powerful collaboration will deliver important, unbiased information to our audiences, promote civic engagement, and foster inclusive dialogue. In today’s news environment, our responsibility is to ensure the stories, commitment, and goals of civic and community leaders are heard by our listeners and carried forward by future generations.”

The Obama Foundation CEO Valerie Jarrett added, “The Obama Foundation is proud to partner with BIN in this unique collaboration to advance youth engagement. Working together, we will amplify the critical work of the leaders working every day to make a difference in their communities and elevate stories of progress, unity, and justice to a wider audience, inspiring collective action for a more equitable future.”