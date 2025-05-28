Matt Pinfield Ready For Triumphant Return To SoCal Radio

Matt Pinfield is set to return to the airwaves of 88.5 The SoCal Sound (KCSN) just months after a life-threatening stroke left him unresponsive for weeks.

The legendary Rock radio personality and former MTV VJ will first make a guest appearance on Friday, May 30, during The Drive with Program Director Marc “Mookie” Kaczor, ahead of the launch of The Matt Pinfield Show on Monday, June 2.

Pinfield’s comeback marks a milestone in his remarkable recovery journey. In January, the host suffered a major stroke and spent over two months in an unresponsive state. He was released from the ICU in March and has been undergoing intensive rehabilitation in Los Angeles. Doctors initially warned he may never walk or speak again, yet he now prepares to return to daily radio.

Pinfield joined The SoCal Sound in 2024 as its afternoon drive host.

Kaczor remarked, “Matt’s passion has always been there. It all started in his youth, bringing seven-inch vinyl records on the school bus; DJing in clubs up and down the Eastern Seaboard; sharing music with us on the nation’s top radio stations; and becoming a companion and household name, while hosting some of the most popular shows on MTV during its heyday. He’s a tastemaker, an artist advocate and a friend. I can hardly wait until he’s back on air.”

The SoCal Sound General Manager Patrick Osburn added, “That cat has nine lives! We were thrilled to have him join our prime-time line-up in 2024 and we’re certainly thrilled to have him back. To hear the whole story of what happened, how it got fixed, and what comes next, be sure to tune in Friday, May 30, to Mookie’s PM drive show. He and Matt will play some great tunes and tell the story! You won’t want to miss it!”

Pinfield commented, “I am so excited and looking forward to getting back to work and on the air talking about music and doing what is truly in my heart. Lucky to be alive — I came out of that coma and woke up grateful and, to no one’s surprise, quoting lyrics. I really missed it. Love my friends, family and coworkers — so much to catch up on!”