Matt Pinfield Joins LA’s ‘SoCal Sound’ For Afternoon Drive

Revered rock radio host and television personality Matt Pinfield is joining Los Angeles’ The SoCal Sound 88.5 as the new afternoon drive host, taking over from Andy Chanley who moved to Audacy’s WXRT in Chicago.

The station, a collaboration between California State University Northridge and Saddleback College, offers AAA programming across Los Angeles and Orange Counties on KCSN and KSBR.

Known for his extensive career in the music industry, including notable stints as a VJ on MTV’s 120 Minutes, Pinfield’s addition to the station has been met with staff and community enthusiasm.

The SoCal Sound General Manager Patrick Osburn said, “When we unexpectedly had the afternoon drive slot open up, we were so happy to have someone of Matt Pinfield’s stature available to step in. We believe that someone with Matt’s level of notoriety in the industry will help us continue to grow and foster the national recognition we have enjoyed the last few years.”

Pinfield commented, “I immediately bonded with Program Director ‘Mookie’ Kaczor and Pat over their passion for radio and music discovery. My history with the on-air staff goes back a long way. Nic Harcourt and I have been friends since the 90s when he was at WDST in Woodstock and I was in Asbury Park at WHTG. We were both music and program directors on the air when there were only 14 commercial alternative radio stations in the US. (Music Director) Julie Slater and I also worked together at WXRK in New York City. I know I am among friends and look forward to this opportunity to share my undying love for radio, and new music with the 88.5 community.”

Kaczor added, “Matt is a consummate professional, beloved by music fans and musicians alike. His music knowledge and enthusiasm for broadcasting is unparalleled. We are so happy to have him.”

With a career spanning several decades, Pinfield’s contributions to the music scene have been significant. He gained widespread acclaim during his time on MTV’s “120 Minutes,” and has a rich background in radio and as a club DJ in the New Jersey alternative rock scene. His work at WHTG, involvement with Columbia Records, and ongoing presence in radio and television broadcasting have solidified his reputation in the industry.