Blast From The Past: Kelly Orchard, KVVQ

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Kelly Orchard at her family’s station, KVVQ, in Victorville, CA, in 1981.

This is Kelly at age 17 when she was still a senior in high school. Kelly’s father Ken built the radio station and the family operated it. KVVQ was the first stereo FM in Victor Valley and the first to operate around the clock. She stayed on-air at the station for more than a decade.

Kelly and her dad would go on to found Orchard Media Services.

