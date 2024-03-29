NAB Redesignes 2024 Diversity Symposium With Broadcast Focus

The National Association of Broadcasters is growing its annual Diversity Symposium for the fourth edition. The symposium has been redesigned for 2024 to better serve its audience, offering specialized sessions in broadcasting, media production, AI technology, and more.

The symposium will delve into various critical themes, such as the empowerment of minority athletes in sports media, the challenges and opportunities presented by generative AI in achieving DEI goals, and the influential role of diverse content creators in reshaping media narratives.

Additionally, the event will feature insights from leading broadcast executives who are deeply committed to DEI, sharing their strategies and successes in driving progress within their organizations. Another session will explore the significant impact of inclusivity in media production on creative outcomes, underscoring the importance of collaborative and diverse production teams.

Among the event’s speakers are Cassandra Freeman, known for her role in Peacock’s Bel Air and co-founder of Creatricity; Arun Sundararajan, a technology and business expert from New York University; and Joe Strechay, a producer and blindness consultant known for his work on the Apple TV+ series See. These speakers are expected to provide valuable perspectives and spark meaningful conversations among symposium attendees.

NAB Chief Diversity Officer Michelle Duke said, “As we convene for the fourth annual NAB Diversity Symposium, fostering inclusive workplaces and advancing diversity within the broadcast industry is more important than ever. This year’s symposium is about empowering organizations to not just meet but exceed their diversity and inclusion goals. We are providing attendees with the tools, knowledge and strategies needed to cultivate diverse talent, create inclusive environments and drive innovation.”

The NAB Diversity Symposium will take place across two days, April 14 and 15, during the NAB Show in Las Vegas and is open to all attendees.