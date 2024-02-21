After Two Decades, Andy Chanley Heads East To Audacy Chicago

Andy Chanley is headed to the Midwest to join Audacy Chicago’s 93XRT (WXRT). He will serve as Music Director and Afternoon Drive Host starting March 11. Chanley previously held the same roles at public AAA station KCSN in Los Angeles.

The move sees current afternoon host Ryan Arnold move to evenings, with current evening host Emma Mac bumped to weekends.

Before joining KCSN, he worked for Audacy LA’s 100.3 The Sound for its entire lifetime from 2008 until the signal’s divestiture to Educational Media Foundation in 2017 during the company’s CBS Radio acquisition. He also has on-air experience with iHeartMedia, working for then-Clear Channel stations in Los Angeles, as well as Indianapolis and Lafayette in his home state of Indiana, between 1994 and 2001.

Chanley also served as Director of Content Production for AI-powered audio developer Super Hi-Fi.

93XRT Brand Manager Laura Duncan said, “Andy Chanley is one of the most respected in the business and will be a tremendous addition to the XRT team. His passion for music and reverence for WXRT, the on-air team, and the city of Chicago makes Andy the perfect fit.”

Chanley commented, “As an Indiana kid, being in Chicago was always thrilling – partly because I could hear bands like R.E.M., Big Star, and Velvet Underground on FM radio for the first time. Even before I got into radio, XRT was the gold standard to me, and that opinion has never faded. I know what XRT means to folks here and around the world, and I’m honored to finally be a part of it. I can’t wait to get back to my friends and family!”