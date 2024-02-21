CRS Ready To Debut First-Ever ‘Workshop Alley’

With Country Radio Seminar 2024 days away, more details have been released about this year’s inaugural Workshop Alley. These sessions on Friday, March 1 are dedicated to skill development in three critical areas: Social Media, Imaging/Production, and Podcasting.

The Social Track starts with KUZZ Program Director Brent Michaels discussing the impact of social media videos, followed by influencer Krista Horton on promotional strategies, and Audacy’s Gabe Mercer on monetizing social platforms.

In the Imaging/Production Track, attendees will explore the integration of AI in imaging with Bo Matthews of Alpha Media, learn imaging tips from Cowboy Kyle of WUSY, and delve into creating compelling endorsement spots with Kenny Jay of Albright & O’Malley & Brenner.

The Podcasting 101 Track features Kevin Sokolnicki discussing podcasting principles, Krista Hayes from BBR Music Group on promotional strategies, and Mike “Mike D” Deestro from the Nashville Podcast Network on creative approaches to podcasting.

Brent Michaels commented, “Workshop Alley is designed to be a place where CRS attendees can learn hands-on, practical skills and get advice from experts. Take advantage of these informal, up-close sessions to ask questions and get help on whatever project you may be working on!”

In conjunction with Workshop Alley, CRS is also hosting a Programming Happy Hour on Wednesday, February 28 at the Omni Library.