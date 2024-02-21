Frederick’s Free Country Beats Its Own Record For St. Jude

Connoisseur Media Maryland’s 99.9 Free Country WFRE set a new record for its “Free Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon” on February 15 and 16. Over 26 hours, the station raised $610,448 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s battle against childhood cancer.

Since 2006, WFRE has contributed more than $7 million to St. Jude through its annual radiothons.

WFRE Program Director Andy Webb said, “This year’s two-day St. Jude Radiothon was another record-breaker for WFRE, and it couldn’t have happened without the full commitment of our staff, sponsors, and supporters. We all believe that no child should die from cancer, and the Frederick area illustrated that belief in its biggest way ever this year.”

“I couldn’t be prouder of our on-air team, our management, our support staff, Team WFRE, and, of course, our incredible listeners who did such an incredible job in continuing to support St. Jude.”