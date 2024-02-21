No Surprise: Black Podcasters Resonate With Black Audiences

Edison Podcast Metrics has unveiled the top 10 podcasts popular among Black listeners in the US, based on its latest data. The Infinite Dial 2023 reports that 45% of Black Americans aged 12 and up listen to podcasts each month, with 28% tuning in weekly.

Among the top ten podcasts, six feature Black hosts, demonstrating the medium’s importance in providing a platform for authentic Black perspectives. These podcasts include The Breakfast Club, Drink Champs, Million Dollaz Worth of Game, The Joe Budden Podcast, The Steve Harvey Morning Show, and ShxtsNGigs.

The significance of podcasts in sharing Black stories and viewpoints is underscored by the Black Podcast Listener Report from Edison Research, SXM Media, and Mindshare. This report found that 63% of adult Black monthly podcast listeners consider it crucial for podcasts to feature Black stories and perspectives, while 50% value podcasts hosted by Black individuals.

The Top 10 Podcasts Among Black Weekly Listeners In the US:

The Joe Rogan Experience (Joe Rogan) The Breakfast Club (The Black Effect Network) Crime Junkie (audiochuck) Drink Champs (Interval Presents) Million Dollaz Worth of Game (Barstool Sports) The Joe Budden Podcast (The Joe Budden Network) The Steve Harvey Morning Show (Premiere Networks) The Daily (The New York Times) ShxtsNGigs (shxtsn’gigs) Dateline NBC (NBC News)

Edison Podcast Metrics measures podcast popularity through listening habits rather than downloads, including podcasts and networks not participating in other industry rankings.