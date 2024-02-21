MLS’ Columbus Crew Signs iHeart, Urban One Radio Deals

Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew has entered into two new radio broadcast partnerships ahead of the club’s 29th season. English-language Crew matches will air on iHeartMedia’s Columbus Alternative 105.7 (WXZX) and be available on the iHeartRadio app through the 2027 season. Spanish-language broadcasts will be heard on Urban One’s La Grande 102.5 (WWLG).

Both arrangements are a change from previous partnerships with TEGNA’s The Fan 97.1 (WBNS) and Lazo Media’s La Mega 103.1 (WVKO).

Crew radio voice Chris Doran will continue to deliver commentary for the English-language broadcasts. Juan Valladares returns for his sitxteenth season as the Spanish play-by-play voice of the Crew.

Haslam Sports Group Chief of Strategy & Development Josh Glessing said, “Welcoming iHeartMedia Columbus as our new English flagship radio station will allow our supporters to listen to a Crew match from anywhere and will help increase our already massive fanbase. Urban One is a leader in Columbus, and their network will help us continue to reach diverse communities that are important members of our fanbase, including the growing Latino population in our city.”

iHeartSports President Kevin LeGrett commented, “Columbus has embraced being a championship soccer city in a big way, and iHeartMedia Columbus is the perfect partner to grow the Crew’s audience and engagement through our industry-leading reach in the market and nationwide. This new partnership will bring the Crew to many fans, old and new, and will be a fantastic asset to the iHeartSports portfolio in the Columbus area.”

Urban One Columbus GM Kimberly Kyle added, “We are thrilled to join the MLS Champion, Columbus Crew as their partner for the Spanish broadcasts on La Grande 102.5 FM for the 2024 season. Central Ohio represents one of the fastest growing Latino populations in the country and we are proud to be a part of the community, and to provide the Spanish radio broadcasts for both home and away matches.”