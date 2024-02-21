Colt Parkey Rejoins 101.3 KDWB For Mornings With Falen Bonsett

After the success of Falen & Zach, iHeart Minneapolis’ 101.3 KDWB is moving Falen Bonsett to mornings while promoting Zach Dillon to Assistant Program Director for both KDWB and Cities 97.1 (KTCZ). The new Falen & Colt Show sees the return of former KDWB night personality Colt Parkey.

For the past four years, Colt has been at iHeart Dallas’ KHKS moving from evenings to afternoon drive. He has also worked in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Orlando, Jacksonville, Appleton, and Traverse City.

Falen has been on KDWB since 2012, previously working in Evansville and Reno.

Dillon joined iHeart’s Twin Cities cluster in 2016 after programming iHeart stations in Las Vegas, Austin, Tulsa, and Waco.

iHeartMedia Minneapolis Market President Greg Alexander commented, “The debut of the new Falen and Colt Show brings a fresh dynamic to the Twin Cities’ airwaves. With Falen’s 12 years of experience on 101.3 KDWB and Colt’s enthusiasm for interacting with listeners, it’s clear they’ll bring a lot of energy and entertainment to the afternoon time slot.”

KDWB Program Director Rich Davis said, “Colt, who worked for me in 2018 and 2019, wanted to come back, and I was looking for ways to capitalize on Zach Dillon’s success in the market too. Falen and Colt have a ton of chemistry from working and podcasting together back then. This is just the next step in the evolution of our afternoon show on KDWB and will help highlight the strengths of Falen, Colt, and Zach.”

Colt commented, “I appreciate all my time in Dallas – along with all the extraordinary coaching I received from Patrick Davis. I’m thrilled to be teaming up with the extremely talented Falen on the legendary KDWB. I am beyond excited for this opportunity and to work with such a talented staff.”