Fresno Afternoon Host To Step Away From The Mic After 49 Years

Fresno air talent E. Curtis Johnson will sign off for the final time on Friday, bringing to a close a 49-year career in radio for health-related reasons. Johnson held on-air roles in major and mid-size markets, including San Diego, Salt Lake City, and Ventura.

He also held consulting and programming roles in South Carolina, Alaska, and throughout California. He served as Program Director for KRZR in Fresno from 1989 to 2007 and was Group Program Director for two Fresno-based ownership clusters. Johnson joined Cumulus Media Fresno’s News Talk 580 and 105.9 KMJ in March 2023 to co-host Afternoon Drive alongside Philip Teresi.

KMJ Program Director Blake Taylor said, “It was great working with a true professional who brought great insights and a unique skill set to our audience. We’re going to miss E. I trust he’s going to take full advantage of the time off. He deserves it!”

Teresi stated, “E. Curtis Johnson gave me my first job in radio. It was an absolute pleasure to have this full-circle experience, sharing the past two years with him as my partner on KMJ. There are many places in the Valley where E. made his mark, and the entire industry is better for his contributions. I wish my friend and mentor nothing but the best in his next chapter.”

Johnson added, “I was truly excited to get the gig here at KMJ at little over two years ago. I’ve enjoyed working with Philip and the entire staff has welcomed me as one of their own. I thought I’d be here longer, but some unexpected health issues made the decision to retire the right choice for me. It was a hard decision to make, but I’m comfortable that I’ve made the right call for my quality of life. I will miss this team.”