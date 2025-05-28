WCWS Returns to Westwood One With Live Audio Coverage

Cumulus Media’s Westwood One will once again serve as the official national audio broadcaster of the NCAA Division I Women’s College World Series, providing coverage of every game from the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

The network’s broadcasts begin Thursday, May 29 at noon ET and continue through the Championship Series.

The coverage team includes Westwood One play-by-play announcers Ryan Radtke and Chris Plank, joined by analysts Erin Miller, a former University of Oklahoma outfielder and two-time WCWS champion, and Leah O’Brien-Amico, a Hall of Famer and three-time champion from the University of Arizona. Radtke and Miller will handle the Championship Series.

This marks Radtke’s sixth year as the voice of the WCWS, while Miller will make her debut with Westwood One this season. A full schedule of game times, matchups, and station listings is available via Westwood One.

The games will be available across terrestrial radio affiliates, SiriusXM, and digital platforms, including NCAA.com/WCWS, the Westwood One Sports app, The Varsity Network app, and Alexa-enabled devices. Streaming will be free to listeners, with TuneIn premium subscribers also able to access the broadcasts.