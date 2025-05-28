Hope Media Group To Debut Ministry & Media Center On June 5

Hope Media Group has officially unveiled its new 50,000-square-foot Ministry & Media Center in New Caney, TX, giving a first look at the Christian broadcaster’s updated headquarters. The building is set to accommodate more than 220 team members.

The Ministry & Media Center, designed in partnership with global architecture firm Gensler and constructed by Tellepsen, anchors the Valley Ranch Entertainment District and is part of a larger HMG operational consolidation that merges nine offices into this new Houston-area facility and a second studio in Franklin, TN.

Funded entirely by donor contributions, the move is intended to streamline operations while fueling continued expansion. Over the next two years, the group plans to add at least 50 new roles in Houston. The operator of KSBJ, WayFM, and Vida Unida first announced plans for the facility in October 2023.

A formal ribbon-cutting is set for June 5.

HMG CEO Joe Paulo stated, “Expanding in recent years as a multi-platform media ministry and our continued organizational growth meant we needed not just more space, but the right kind of space. This facility really honors the many donors who have made it possible by weaving beauty, functionality, and efficiency into something special that will facilitate life-changing work for decades to come.”

Gensler Studio Director and Senior Associate Ami Buckner stated, “As a nonprofit, it was important to Hope Media Group that they be good stewards of their donor dollars and community. We embraced the functional needs of the space while also creating a comfortable and inviting environment for both employees and visitors. The resulting design accommodates Hope Media Group’s future growth and personnel needs by improving efficiency and use.”