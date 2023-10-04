Hope Media Group Announces Plans For New Houston-Area HQ

Houston-based Hope Media Group, owner of KSBJ, WayFM, and Vida Unida, has announced plans to construct a new headquarters north of the city in New Caney, TX. The new facility, to be located in the mixed-use development Valley Ranch, is envisioned as a state-of-the-art media hub featuring advanced technology, noise-isolated studios, and collaborative workspaces.

The architectural design for the new HMG headquarters is being handled by Gensler, while Tellepsen, also based in Houston, is the general construction contractor for the project. Construction is expected to commence by the end of this year.

HMG CEO and President Joe Paulo stated, “Working with the team at The Signorelli Company has been very fruitful. Their vision for Valley Ranch matches our vision for the best location for our ministry headquarters for decades to come. This is an ideal environment for the kind of unique facility we are building. More than a simple office building, this is a media hub with state-of-the-art technology, studios with noise isolation, and modern collaborative spaces for our team to create hope-infused content that will encourage and inspire people here in Houston, across the US and throughout Latin America.”

The Signorelli Company’s SVP of Commercial and Residential Development Ralph Ireland added, “We are delighted to welcome Hope Media Group to Valley Ranch and know they will add to the quality and vibrancy of this community. Their desire to locate their headquarters here further validates the strength of our super-regional location, the business-friendly climate of Montgomery County, and our progress toward making Valley Ranch the next great mixed-use commercial center of Greater Houston.”