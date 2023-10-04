Salem Divests Church Products Division; Signs $10m Ad Deal

Salem Media Group is set to sell its Salem Church Products division to Gloo, LLC in a deal valued at $30 million. The transaction, slated to close on November 1, includes a $10 million multi-year advertising agreement between the two companies. Salem will promote Gloo’s offerings across its Christian-focused radio and digital platforms.

Salem Church Products provides an array of online resources for churches and ministries, including WorshipHouse Media, SermonSearch, and ChurchStaffing among others.

Salem’s Chief Operating Officer David Evans commented, “We are proud of the Church Products business we have built over the years. What started with a single website – SermonSearch – has grown into a successful organization providing valuable resources and services to local churches and their pastors. Any time we look to sell a business, we look for organizations that share our passion and that can take that business to the next level. Gloo is just such an organization and we couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Gloo CEO Scott Beck mentioned, “Salem has been a tremendous partner for several years. We share their mission to equip and support the mission of the Church. Welcoming the Salem Church Products collection of brands to the Gloo platform will accelerate our ability to connect churches with a broad network of great products and producers in everything from Sunday weekend experiences, children’s resourcing, staffing and digital evangelism/discipleship. We are excited to support the Salem Church Products’ great leadership team as they accelerate their ability to serve and expand their network.”