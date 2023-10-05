Axel Lowe Down For Mornings At CMG Atlanta’s The River

As reported by Radio Ink earlier this week, Cox Media Group Atlanta has officially confirmed Axel Lowe as the new Morning Host and Assistant Director of Branding and Programming for 97.1 The River (WSRV). Lowe is a seasoned professional with 30 years in the radio industry, having previously served in roles such as Program Director in both Atlanta and Cincinnati.

Lowe left Cumulus Media’s 99X after the station returned to an Alternative format from Classic Rock. He’s trading spots with former WSRV morning host Steve Craig, who left last December for 99X.

CMG Atlanta’s Director of Operations, Emily Boldon, stated, “Axel IS Atlanta radio. He is incredibly talented both as an air personality and radio programmer. We are tremendously excited to have him join The River family.”

CMG Atlanta Market Manager Jaleigh Long commented, “It’s exciting to pair Axel’s expertise with CMG’s commitment to being local. He is an icon in Atlanta with tremendous depth for classic hits music, connecting with listeners and making an impact in the community.”

Axel Lowe himself is optimistic about his new role, remarking, “My first 30 years in Atlanta radio are packed with great memories and lifelong friends and it’s incredible to think that it’s only getting better from here. 97.1 The River is the #1 station in Atlanta and the CMG team knows how to have fun and WIN!”