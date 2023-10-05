LA’s Power 106 Lives Up To Its Name With Signal Expansion

Meruelo Media’s Power 106 (KPWR) in Los Angeles is set to expand its broadcast reach to the Antelope Valley region. Meruelo is the latest to adopt a GeoBroadcast Solutions’ MaxxCasting system to overcome terrain challenges and improve its signal.

The MaxxCasting system employs a multiplex configuration that will enhance Power 106’s signal contour, a move expected to open new revenue streams by tapping into audiences to the north.

Meruelo Media SVP of Finance and Operations Tomás Trujillo stated, “MaxxCasting will improve our signal reach and open up our ability to increase revenues by reaching the large populations on the other side of the San Gabriel Mountains. We also see this as a competitive advantage for advertisers trying to reach the northern communities.”

GeoBroadcast Solutions Chief Technology Officer Paul Littleton added, “The MaxxCasting framework will increase KPWR’s over-the-air and digital coverage, PPM decodability, and have a significant impact on growing new audience, ratings, and revenue of the station.”