TelevisaUnivision Taps Mercedes Delgado As Miami Region CRO

TelevisaUnivision’s Miami Region has appointed Mercedes Delgado as its new Regional Chief Revenue Officer. Delgado will oversee the region’s sales functions, including local and multimarket sales teams for radio, TV, and digital in the Miami area. She will focus on revenue generation and growth, as well as the development and implementation of sales strategies.

Delgado has been with Univision Miami since 2000 and most recently served as the Local Sales Manager for WLTV-23 and WAMI-69, a position she took on in 2019.

Univision Miami President and General Manager Eric Garcia said, “With a proven track record of success, Mercedes will be a huge asset to drive our continued growth and future innovation across all facets of our sales operations inside what is a pivotal and transformative era across our business landscape. Her leadership skills, creativity, deep understanding of our industry from both a multimarket and multiplatform perspective make Mercedes the perfect executive to help us aggressively lead charge towards our core goals.”