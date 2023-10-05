WJBR Airstaff Give Final Sign Off As Beasley Finalizes $5m Sale

The familiar voices on Beasley Media Group’s Mix 99.5 (WJBR) are gone, as the company exits the Wilmington, DE market. Morning hosts Deanna Marie and Justin Franiak made the announcement on-air and on social media that after Wednesday, the station will operate without air talent until VCY America takes it over.

Marie joined the station in October 2021, coming from Reno Media Group’s Alice 96.5 (KLCA) in Reno, NV. Franiak, who started working alongside her in March 2022, began his career at Sports 94.1 WIP in Philadelphia. The two will continue their partnership in a new podcast. Franiak will also continue as a fill-in/weekend host for 92.5 WXTU in Philadelphia.

The station did have the opportunity to host one final Help Our Kids Radiothon for Nemours Children’s Hospital, which successfully raised $323,278. A final sign-off time for Mix 99.5 has not been announced.