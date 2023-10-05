AWM Announces 2023 Gracies Leadership Awards

The Alliance for Women in Media has revealed the recipients of the 2023 Gracies Leadership Awards, honoring remarkable contributions and achievements of women leaders in the media industry. The ceremony will be held on November 13 at Tribeca 360° in New York City.

This year’s Gracies Leadership Awards will spotlight a range of women executives who have made significant impacts in media. The honorees include:

Susan Larkin, COO at Audacy

Suzanne Grimes, President of Westwood One and EVP of Corporate Marketing at Cumulus Media

Rebekah Dopp, EVP, Distribution, Strategy, and Affiliate Relations at The CW

Rosalyn Durant, EVP of Programming and Acquisitions at ESPN

Rashida Jones, President at MSNBC

Lori Locke, EVP and Chief Accounting Officer at Warner Bros. Discovery

Additionally, Kay Olin, Owner and President of Olin and Associates, and former President of Local Focus, will be presented with the Legacy Leadership Award. This accolade celebrates Olin’s influential contributions to AWM and her previous role as the organization’s Chair.

In a statement, Alliance for Women in Media President Becky Brooks said, “We are immensely proud to honor these leaders in media who have not only excelled in their respective fields but have also served as beacons of inspiration for future generations. Their unwavering dedication to shaping the media landscape with inclusivity and innovation makes them true leaders in every sense. We look forward to celebrating their outstanding achievements at the Gracies Leadership Awards, as they continue to illuminate and advance the path forward for all women in media.”