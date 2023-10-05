What Makes Radio Strong?

For more than 100 years now, radio has informed, entertained, and protected the public, watching other media platforms come and go. As a part of our October issue, due out Monday the 16th, Radio Ink talked with this year’s Best Managers in Radio about maximizing the industry’s endurance and staying power.

We asked, “What is radio’s greatest strength? How can stations maximize that strength?”

Here are a few of the answers we received:

“Radio is resilient. Talent lives in our listeners’ communities. They shop in the same places that our listeners shop; they eat in the same restaurants. For our clients, radio is still the medium closest to the point of purchase.”

“There’s a real sense of community knowing that many neighbors and friends are hearing this programming at the same time you are. You’re never alone when you’re listening to the radio.”

“There will always be competition for listeners from the non-broadcasters moving into our territory. However, there is very little competition for local community connections. It’s what we do better than anyone else.”

