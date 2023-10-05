Catching Up With Radio’s 30 and Under Superstars: Liane Sousa

Radio Ink is once again ready to celebrate the industry’s young leaders redefining the norms, breaking barriers, and setting new benchmarks with our annual 30 and Under Superstars list. Before the nomination window closes on Monday, October 9 at 5p ET, we’re checking in with some of last year’s class of honorees for an update.

Today we talk with Compass Media Networks’ Liane Sousa.

“Since I was featured in Radio Ink’s 30 and Under, I’ve been promoted to advertising sales, as Director of Strategic Audio Partnerships at Compass Media Networks. I’m currently responsible for new business development and direct response accounts. The transition from affiliate sales to advertising sales in the last few months has been a rewarding and eye-opening experience. I’ve learned to understand the marketing needs of advertisers in a very competitive marketplace and creatively integrate sponsors into the content of our syndicated shows. By working in both areas of the industry, I’ve grown to have a deeper understanding of radio’s powerful reach and high frequency of advertising messaging.”

Of being named to Radio Ink‘s 30 and Under list, Liane said, “It was an incredible honor to be featured with many other superstars in our industry. It is also extremely motivating and inspiring to keep going and give 100% effort.”

“It’s extremely important to recognize and nurture young talent, especially for the long-term sustainability of the radio industry. There needs to be a new generation of professionals trained to fill the various roles in our industry. I’m also a big believer in providing mentorship for young professionals to develop and grow their skills.”

“Being young in the industry is an advantage because we offer a fresh perspective with a positive attitude and enthusiasm. We can also be extremely adaptable and social media savvy. I personally always try to bring a positive attitude with high energy and enthusiasm to the office. I’m always willing to go the extra mile and help my team. We also are more adaptable to change and willing to new try environments and approaches.”

“Now more than ever, radio stations are in desperate need of top-tier talent that are engaging, informative and entertaining. Compass Media Networks has grown to be an industry leader in providing the entire radio industry with amazing programming in multiple genres from country, news/talk, rock, Hip Hop/R&B, and sports.”

On how radio’s new generation can find success, Liane added, “With the endless growing number of podcasts and online streaming services, there’s a lot of competition for listeners to choose from. Young professionals need to find compelling ways to create content and develop brands that stand out. Developing and maintaining a loyal audience base requires a lot of time, dedication, and thoughtfulness. There are also many opportunities for young professionals in our radio industry due to Gen Z’s diversity skills alongside their ability to collaborate, network, and tell stories with authenticity.

If you or someone you know is a young radio superstar, don’t let this chance slip away! Submit your nominations and let’s celebrate the amazing talents who are shaping tomorrow, today.

Nominate Before October 9 at 5p ET!