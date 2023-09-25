Wilmington’s Mix 99.5 Radiothon Raises Big Cash For Kids

Beasley Media Group Wilmington’s Mix 99.5 FM WJBR successfully raised $323,278 for Nemours Children’s Hospital during its 13th annual Help Our Kids Radiothon. The event was held over two days, from September 21st to 22nd, at the hospital and in-studio.

Throughout the event, Mix 99.5 aired live broadcasts featuring its on-air personalities such as Deanna & Justin in the Morning, Mike Rossi, and Eric Johnson, among others. These hosts engaged the audience by sharing uplifting stories from patients, their families, and hospital staff.

Beasley Media Group Program Director and Afternoon Drive Personality Eric Johnson emphasized the community’s collective effort in making the event a success saying, “Over the past three years our team, loyal clients and listeners have raised over $1,000,000 for the kids.”