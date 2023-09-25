Russell Howard Opens The ‘Wonderbox’ Ahead Of US Tour

British comedian Russell Howard is set to debut his new podcast, Wonderbox, on October 11, coinciding with the East Coast US leg of his latest stand-up tour. Avalon, the agency managing Howard, is producing the podcast. The first episode will feature a double guest appearance by Emmy-nominated singer Sam Ryder and BAFTA-nominated comedian Munya Chawawa.

The podcast’s format involves Howard and his guests discussing their “Wonderbox,” described as a collection of life’s small joys. The guest list includes Last Week Tonight host John Oliver, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown host Jimmy Carr, and comedians Taylor Tomlinson and Jack Whitehall, among others.

Howard, known for his Netflix specials Lubricant and Recalibrate, expressed, “I love doing this podcast. I get interesting guests and I ask them what they love. In a world of misery, it’s an absolutely joyous celebration of the little things that make people tick.” He is also recognized for his previous work on Sky’s The Russell Howard Hour and BBC2’s Russell Howard’s Good News.