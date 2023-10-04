Matt Fantone Returns To Morning Drive In Canton On Mix 94.1

After teasing a return to a locally-based morning show, Alpha Media Canton’s Mix 94.1 (WHBC) has announced Mix Mornings with Matt Fantone. The show, set to premiere on October 9th, will replace the syndicated Dave & Jimmy Show and focus on Canton and Stark County news, weather, sports, and more.

Matt Fantone, who had been Mix 94.1’s midday host since April 2022 until September, previously hosted a morning show at iHeartMedia’s Rock 106.9 (WRQK) across town.

Mix 94-1 Program Director and Afternoon Personality Joel Murphy said, “It’s been over 5 years since Mix 94.1 was live and local in morning drive. Matt is well-known and appreciated in the community. The show will actively engage with the audience through live calls, texts, and social media, all emanating from the historic WHBC Building in Downtown Canton.”

Fantone commented, “Ever since I moved to Canton, I’ve always loved this area and 10 years later, I am so excited, proud and humbled to be hosting this morning show. Sincere thanks go to ‘Java’ Joel Murphy, Pam Cook, Larry Gawthrop, and Clay Church for believing in me. Shout out to my wife who now has to wrangle our young kids through the mornings all by herself. Most importantly, thank you to everyone in my corner. For a decade, this market has given me nothing but love and I can’t wait to give it back.”