‘Jed and JR’ Wake Up Chattanooga On Renovated WGOW Lineup

Cumulus Media Chattanooga has unveiled a fresh morning lineup for Talk Radio 102.3 (WGOW). The station kicked off its new weekday morning show, Jed and JR Mornings, on October 2nd, hosted by Jed Mescon and Jim “JR” Reynolds. Mescon, who enjoyed a storied career in Chattanooga TV, recently returned to WGOW to become the station’s Program Director.

The team also includes Brad Giese as Producer and Contributor, Captain Max for traffic updates, Greg Schaeffer for weather, and Louis Lee as News Contributor.

Brad Giese will also host his own hourlong show, The Brad Giese Show, following Jed and JR Mornings. The show will feature Max O’Brien as Producer and Contributor. Brian Joyce Unfiltered finishes the morning lineup, with Jim Stevens serving as Producer.

Cumulus Chattanooga Operations Manager Scott Chase said, “Jed and JR are among the most recognizable and trusted talents in the market. The combination of their energy, enthusiasm, and positivity is perfectly suited for morning drive. Brian Joyce has a lot to say, and this new time slot gives him the opportunity to dig into the issues that the community is talking about.”

Mescon added, “I spent 28 years waking up at 2:45am to bring the news to Chattanooga. This brings me back to my roots, doing both news and co-hosting mornings from 6-9am on WGOW Talk Radio 102.3.”