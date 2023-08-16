Chattanooga TV Icon Jed Mescon Returns To Talk Radio At WGOW

Cumulus Media has announced Jed Mescon as Program Director and Morning Host for Talk Radio 102.3 FM/1150 AM (WGOW) in Chattanooga, TN. Mescon became a household name in the area after 28 years on WRCB-TV and previously hosted his own show Chewin’ the Chatt on WGOW from 2008 to 2016. Mescon will debut his new show on Monday, August 21st.

In addition to his extensive experience in local television, Mescon has also been involved in marketing and community engagement for Chattanooga’s Erlanger Health System, TVFCU, and the Skyuka Hall School.

Cumulus Chattanooga Market Manager John Lewis said, “We are thrilled to welcome Jed to WGOW and our Cumulus Chattanooga team. Jed has amassed an impressive career in media and his unique perspective, connection to the community, and skillset will undoubtedly take WGOW to the next level.”

OM Scott Chase expressed, “Jed is one of the most recognizable and trusted talents in the market. He brings unmatched enthusiasm and positivity and is totally plugged into the needs of the community.”

Mescon, himself, said, “I spent 28 years waking up at 2:45a to bring the news to Chattanooga. This brings me back to my roots, doing both news and co-hosting mornings from 6-10am on WGOW Talk Radio 102.3.”