Major Additions and Promotions As Acast Looks At US Market

Independent podcaster Acast has announced major enhancements to its US leadership team and Advisory Board, following a reported 31% net sales growth in North America during Q2. Acast’s C-suite expansion includes the appointment of Greg Glenday as Chief Business Officer.

The former Lightbox Video Network CEO will lead Acast’s global revenue and strategic growth. Glenday has also experience from positions at Shazam, Undertone, and iHeartMedia. In addition, Acast has recruited Ricardo Neto, a former Director of Client Partnerships at Spotify, as Vice President of Sales in the US. With nearly twenty years of experience in music and online media, Neto will oversee the region’s sales divisions.

The company has also promoted Gabriella Gregoris to Group Business Director of National Performance. Gregoris has been with Acast for nearly seven years and has shown exceptional expertise in performance marketing. Further strengthening the US team, Tiffany Ashitey has been elevated to Interim US Managing Director. Ashitey’s role has been pivotal in securing major talent and industry partnership signings, contributing significantly to Acast’s success.

Lastly, Stephen Smyk, who has over two decades of performance marketing experience, has been named to Acast’s US Advisory Board.

Acast CEO Ross Adams said, “The US remains a key market for Acast’s continued dominance in the global podcasting industry. This evolution of our leadership team is a pivotal part in this next chapter for the Acast brand and will play a key role in our path to profitability.”

Glenday added, “Already in my role I have found that in every corner of the globe there are ambitious, creative, talented Acasters making their mark on the industry. That culture is exactly why Acast is the perfect destination for this step in my career. I’m looking forward to working with both podcast creators and marketers to unlock more value from the art of storytelling.”