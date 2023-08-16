Connecticut Public Radio Finds Seasoned Host In Doyon-Aitken

Connecticut Public Radio has promoted Robyn Doyon-Aitken to permanent Host of the local food show Seasoned. Doyon-Aitken, who has been a longtime producer of The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze and co-creator of Seasoned, will lead the show as it continues to air twice a month on Thursdays.

The previous host, Chef Plum, will pursue other opportunities, including cooking segments on WFSB’s Great Day Connecticut and his series Restaurant Road Trip on Facebook. Seasoned will maintain its essence, exploring delicious dishes across the state and delving into community stories revolving around food. It will feature cookbook authors sharing their inspirations and local individuals with intriguing food-related stories.

Doyon-Aitken has been involved in food storytelling at Connecticut Public since 2015. Before that, she worked for seven years at Fine Cooking magazine, translating content for the web, developing interactive tools, and authoring the magazine’s weekly newsletter.

Chief Content Officer Tim Rasmussen said, “I’m thrilled about this change for Seasoned. Robyn is an exceptional food journalist and has spent years creating great food content for our listeners and audiences. Her opportunity to take the mic is overdue and well deserved, I can’t wait to see what she cooks up as the Host of Seasoned.”

Doyon-Aitken commented, “I’m excited to continue to lean into the local stories of food makers, restaurants, and farms. I love hearing from, and elevating the voices of community members involved in the food space.”