New CRS360 Webinar To Examine Country Music’s Rising Moment

Country Radio Seminar is set to host a new installment of its webinar series CRS360 focusing on the current growth of the Country music industry. “Moment-Us: Leveraging Country’s Growth” is scheduled for Wednesday, August 23rd, at 2p ET and will offer a mid-year analysis of the notable surge in the popularity of Country music in 2023.

With the recent cross-genre appeal of artists like Luke Combs and Jelly Roll, moderator Chuck Aly from Country Aircheck will lead a panel of experts including Bruce Logan from WIRK/West Palm Beach, FL, Marc Dennis from CAA, and Rachel Whitney from Spotify. Together, they will explore the driving factors, effective strategies, and potential future opportunities for Country music’s continued growth.

The webinar is free, but registration is mandatory for those interested in attending. The CRS360 series has become an essential resource for industry professionals seeking insights and knowledge, with recordings of past webinars available on the CRS360 website.

CRS Executive Director RJ Curtis said, “This edition of CRS360 will provide a platform for experts to dissect this growth, share insights, and inspire collaborative efforts that will shape the genre’s future trajectory.”