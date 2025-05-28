Barber to Head Saga’s Cville Right Now as Editor-in-Chief

Saga Communications’ Charlottesville-based digital news outlet Cville Right Now has appointed journalist Mike Barber as its Editor-in-Chief. Barber will oversee the editorial direction of the growing platform, which serves readers across northern Virginia.

Barber began his journalism career at the Daily News-Record in Harrisonburg, VA, where he spent 10 years reporting on James Madison University athletics. He went on to join the Richmond Times-Dispatch in 2012, where he led coverage of Virginia Tech athletics and major sports stories throughout the region for 12 years.

Cville Right Now celebrated its first anniversary on May 1. Barber replaces Jaclyn Piermarini.

Barber said, “I am beyond excited to continue my career in local journalism by taking over as editor-in-chief at Cville Right Now. I can’t wait to get rolling with our very talented team covering the stories and tackling the issues that matter most to this community, as we make the website the premier destination for Charlottesville news. Thank you to Garrett Klingel, Paul McDaniel, and Katie Wheeless for this opportunity.”

Charlottesville Media Group President Garrett Klingel remarked, “Mike’s long track record in local journalism will be a huge asset to Cville Right Now. We’ve seen remarkable growth in just over a year since launching, and we’re excited to expand our reach even further with Mike leading the charge.”

Saga Communications Director of Online News Brands Katie Wheeless added, “We’re excited to welcome Mike Barber to Cville Right Now as we continue our mission to deliver trusted, community-focused journalism. As part of Saga Communications’ network of local news sites, we remain committed to serving Charlottesville with the timely, relevant coverage our readers count on every day.”