Registration Opens for 2025 NAFB Convention in Kansas City

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting has opened registration for its 82nd annual NAFB Convention, to be held November 19 through 21 in Kansas City. This year, organizers have themed the convention “The Place to Be.”

The event draws hundreds of farm broadcasters, ag professionals, communications students, and other industry influencers. Highlights include Newsmaker Sessions tackling trade, market outlooks, and water policy; professional development focused on AI and sales strategy; special programming for young professionals; and the annual Night of Honors Banquet.

NAFB President-Elect and Convention Chair DeLoss Jahnke said, “November means NAFB Convention for our members and so many in the ag industry. This year, it’s definitely the place to be with a great line-up of professional development, education and newsmaker sessions; our Night of Honors that celebrates the best in the industry; plus our annual Trade Talk that connects farm broadcasters with ag companies and organizations making news.”

More information can be found via the NAFB site.