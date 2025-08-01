No Funding for Public Broadcasters in Senate 2026 Draft Budget

Weeks after Congress rescinded $1.1 billion in previously approved federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Senate Appropriations Committee has advanced a 2026 Labor and Health and Human Services appropriations bill that includes no funding for CPB at all.

The move comes amid a broader Republican campaign emanating from President Donald Trump to eliminate government support for public media.

The Senate’s budget blueprint follows Executive Order 14290, signed by President Donald Trump in May, which directed CPB to end all current and future federal funding for NPR and PBS, citing claims of partisan bias. The order also requires agencies to terminate any indirect funding to the networks, enforce grant restrictions retroactively, and investigate public broadcasters for violations of federal anti-DEI policies.

That order now faces multiple legal challenges.

Even amid the political push to strip CPB funding, the House Appropriations Committee voted in late June to maintain $40 million in 2026 funding for the Next Generation Warning System, a public broadcasting initiative designed to modernize emergency alerts and warnings nationwide.

Patricia Harrison, President and CEO of CPB, warned that the Senate’s decision “will cause irreparable harm, especially to small and rural public media stations,” eliminating the corporation’s ability to fulfill its mission to nearly 1,500 local stations.

“CPB, consistent with its role as designated by Congress, will continue serving as a responsible financial steward of federal funding, to help local stations prepare for and adjust to the loss of federal support. Our focus remains on supporting them through this transition and helping them navigate the challenges ahead,” she concluded.

In the face of CPB funding loss, NPR has already taken emergency financial steps to protect its member stations, particularly those most at risk.

NPR President and CEO Katherine Maher announced the organization will cut $8 million from its own operating budget and redirect those funds to support local stations facing acute revenue gaps, many in rural or underserved markets. The rescission is expected to cost public radio stations an estimated $350 million per year over the next two years.